PSX Emerges as World’s Second-Best Performing Market in 2024

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has emerged as the second-best performing market in the world during the current calendar year so far.

According to CEO of Brokerage House Arif Habib Limited (AHL) Shahid Ali Habib, the benchmark KSE-100 Index has posted 56.69 percent US dollar based returns during CY24TD.

In a post on X, Habib linked this performance to improving economic and political stability in the country. He also picked improving liquidity and strong fundamentals as key drivers of this stellar performance.

The CEO also highlighted the support of the ongoing International Monetary Fund (IMF) program as a reason.

On Friday, the 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange gained 469.84 points to close at the highest-ever level of 97,798.23 points.