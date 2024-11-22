Younis Khan Expresses Optimism Regarding Champions Trophy

Former Pakistan cricket legend Younis Khan has voiced his hope for the smooth progression of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, urging that the tournament be hosted as planned in Pakistan.

Speaking at a post-match press conference during the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Younis highlighted the significance of hosting such events for the growth of cricket in the Asian region and called for improved relations between cricketing arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

ALSO READ Azhar Ali Appointed Head of Youth Development at PCB

Expressing optimism about the tournament, Younis stated:

I am very excited. I hope the Champions Trophy takes place and proves beneficial not only for Pakistan but also for cricket in this region. We need India and Pakistan to play regularly so that the tension diminishes. I hope India will visit Pakistan, and Pakistan will visit India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) seeking clarification after India refused to travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

Younis Khan believes that hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan could serve as a milestone for regional cricket, further reinforcing Pakistan’s position as a viable venue for major international tournaments.

The standoff recalls the 2023 Asia Cup, which Pakistan hosted under a hybrid model. India’s matches were played in Sri Lanka, while the remainder of the tournament unfolded in Pakistan.

Although this approach avoided a full boycott, it drew criticism for diluting the integrity of the host nation’s role. Younis Khan hinted at the importance of moving past such arrangements:

We’ve seen hybrid models before, but direct engagement between India and Pakistan is crucial for reducing barriers. The Champions Trophy can be the start of something positive.

ALSO READ Champions Trophy 2025 in Limbo as Deadlock Forces Delay of Schedule

The rivalry between India and Pakistan has been limited to ICC events and the Asia Cup since the last bilateral series in 2012-13 when Pakistan toured India for a white-ball series. While both teams frequently face off in global tournaments, the lack of bilateral matches has deprived fans of one of cricket’s most thrilling spectacles.

With less than three months until the Champions Trophy, Younis Khan’s remarks echo the sentiments of millions of cricket fans eager to see a resolution to the longstanding dispute.

As the PCB awaits further communication from the ICC, the tournament’s fate—and the prospect of an India-Pakistan clash in Pakistan—remains uncertain.