Azhar Ali Appointed Head of Youth Development at PCB

Former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has been named the Head of Youth Development by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expanding his role within the organization. Already serving as a member of the Men’s National Selection Committee, Azhar’s new appointment marks another significant step in his post-playing career.

The PCB confirmed the decision following a rigorous recruitment process, entrusting Azhar Ali with the responsibility of nurturing the next generation of cricketing talent in Pakistan.

A Legendary Career

Azhar Ali’s cricketing journey is nothing short of iconic. He first caught attention at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2002 before earning a place in the senior national team in 2010. Across a remarkable career spanning over a decade, Azhar represented Pakistan in 97 Tests and 53 ODIs, captaining the team in nine Tests and 31 ODIs.

A cornerstone of Pakistan’s historic triumph at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, Azhar’s leadership and batting prowess have left an indelible mark on the nation’s cricketing history.

Responsibilities in Youth Development

As Head of Youth Development, Azhar will spearhead efforts to solidify Pakistan’s cricketing future through a comprehensive set of initiatives:

Grassroots Development: Establishing robust talent pathways and enhancing grassroots cricket structures across the country.

Age-Group Programmes: Collaborating with regional cricket associations to bolster youth cricket at all levels.

Emerging Player Education: Providing off-field development training under the PCB’s Pathways Programme to prepare players for the demands of modern cricket.

Seminars and Clinics: Hosting events to educate young players on critical aspects of professional and personal growth.

Azhar Ali’s Vision

In a statement, Azhar expressed his enthusiasm for the role, highlighting his personal connection to Pakistan’s cricketing system. He stated,

I am honored and excited to take on this important role. Having risen through the age-group ranks and played extensive club and domestic cricket, I understand the critical role grassroots development plays in shaping future stars.

Azhar’s dual role in the selection committee and youth development is expected to create a seamless pipeline for talent to progress from grassroots to the national level, ensuring a steady supply of world-class cricketers for Pakistan.