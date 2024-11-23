News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Hyundai and Kia Recall Thousands of Ioniq and EV6 Units Due to Major Issue

By Saqib | Published Nov 23, 2024 | 3:27 pm

Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 208,000 electric vehicles due to a problem that may cause loss of power, increasing the risk of crashes.

The recall affects more than 145,000 Hyundai and Genesis models, including the 2022–2024 Ioniq 5, 2023–2025 Ioniq 6, GV60, GV70, and 2023–2024 G80.

Nearly 63,000 Kia EV6 vehicles from 2022–2024 are also included.

In Canada, the Hyundai recall involves 34,529 vehicles produced between March and November this year. Kia has not disclosed how many vehicles in Canada are affected by this issue.

The automakers reported in government documents that a damaged transistor in the charging control unit could stop the 12-volt battery from charging, leading to drive power loss.

Dealers will inspect and replace faulty control units and fuses if necessary. They will also update the software. Owners whose vehicles were recalled earlier this year for the same issue will need to revisit their dealer.

Vehicle owners will receive notification letters in December and January with instructions for scheduling repairs.

