Loving Lahore in the Age of Smog: A Call for Action and Hope

My love for Lahore feels complicated these days. It’s a love that’s been tested by the very air I breathe.

This is the city where I grew up, the city that shaped my identity, a place of vibrant culture, rich history, and unmatched hospitality.

Lahore has always been full of life, brimming with warmth and energy.

Yet, each year, loving this city grows more challenging because, each year, it becomes harder to breathe.

A City that Fights Back

But how can I hold this against her? Lahore, in her own way, fights back.

Just when we think the smog will suffocate her spirit, she surprises us.

A few weeks ago, the skies were blue, the sunshine clear, and the air felt fresh.

It was a moment of relief—a moment that reminded us why we love her so deeply. Lahore won’t surrender easily; she’s a fighter. And no matter how difficult it gets, we always return to her.

As the saying goes, “Lahore Lahore hai”—there’s no place like Lahore.

A Grim Reality

Despite these fleeting moments of clarity, the situation remains dire.

Lahore now ranks as the third most polluted city in the world, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) that’s dangerously unhealthy for everyone.

The brief respite in air quality is not a result of any long-term changes but simply a side effect of reduced activity during lockdowns.

The smog, thick and persistent, still hangs over the city, and without sustainable solutions, these moments of relief will be rare and short-lived.

Taking Action for Lahore’s Future

So, what can we do? It’s time to demand sustainable measures for Lahore. It’s time to take action because this city is worth fighting for.

We can’t afford to remain silent spectators to the smog crisis. This isn’t just a problem for officials or institutions to solve—it’s a crisis we’re all part of. Every one of us has a role in the pollution choking our beloved Lahore, and every one of us can be part of the solution.

At CarbonWise Pakistan, we’re trying to empower change.

We’ve launched Pakistan’s first individual emissions calculator app to help people understand their personal environmental impact.

Awareness is the first step towards change; by knowing how much we contribute to pollution, we can begin to reduce it.

Beyond Planting Trees: Building a Greener Community

But this isn’t just about numbers. Planting trees is not a one-time project—it’s a long-term commitment to cleaner air, a pledge to give Lahore a fighting chance.

Our goal goes beyond that: we want to build a community united by this vision, a space where sustainable choices become the norm.

By creating a marketplace for eco-friendly alternatives, we hope to make sustainable living accessible and natural for everyone.

A Call to Each of Us

The dream of a greener Pakistan begins with us.

Change starts with awareness, and awareness begins with understanding our impact.

Lahore is a city worth saving, a city that has given us so much.

Now, it’s our turn to give back—to fight for a cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant future.

After all, “Lahore Lahore hai”—and she’s always worth fighting for.

About the author: Mahin is the co-founder of CarbonWise, an environment initiative that has launched Pakistan’s first carbon footprint calculator for individuals. She also serves as a short term consultant for the World Bank. In addition, Mahin is a digital creator, producing insightful videos on climate change and sustainability.

Images via: Abdullah Khalid