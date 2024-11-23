MoUs Worth $36 Billion Signed at IDEAS 2024

Pakistan has signed 82 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with friendly nations to export defense products and equipment worth $30 billion. These include advanced drones, fighter jets, commercial and logistic ships, electronic warfare systems, and radars. The agreements were finalized during the four-day International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024), which concluded at Karachi Expo Centre on Friday.

At the closing ceremony of the 12th edition of IDEAS, Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Production, Lt Gen (Retd) Chiragh Haider, highlighted that Pakistan has secured potential export orders totaling $36 billion, including MoUs signed during previous editions of the event. He stated that while these agreements take time to mature into full-scale projects due to testing, trials, and modifications, some could materialize within a year or two.

Over the past three years, Pakistan has achieved defense exports worth $1.3 billion, averaging approximately $450 million annually since IDEAS 2022, Lt Gen Haider noted.

Major General Asad Nawaz Khan, Director General of the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO), shared that several foreign nations and companies signed MoUs with Pakistan’s major defense entities, including Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF) Wah, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra, the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC), and Global Industrial & Defence Solutions Pakistan (GIDS Pakistan). Additionally, a private Pakistani firm inked a MoU worth Rs10 billion with Switzerland.

ALSO READ Pakistan Unveils Suicide Drone That Can Target Tanks and Helicopters

He emphasized the promising role of technology-driven defense startups, which secured 15 MoUs to establish technology parks, supported by Pakistan’s armed forces. Among the key agreements was a MoU between Turkiye and POF Wah to establish a plant, along with another between NRTC and a Middle Eastern nation.

NRTC Managing Director Muhammad Asim revealed that the corporation signed 11 MoUs for technology, communication, and radar systems with Middle Eastern and African countries. He also mentioned receiving a letter of intent (LOI) from a friendly country for air defense radars, which could lead to a significant export contract.

Moreover, Pakistan explored new opportunities in African and East Asian markets during IDEAS 2024, securing MoUs with five new export destinations in areas such as technology, surveillance, electronic warfare, and radar systems. These developments mark a significant step forward for Pakistan’s defense industry on the global stage.