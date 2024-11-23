Pakistan Unveils Suicide Drone That Can Target Tanks and Helicopters

Pakistan has introduced a state-of-the-art suicide drone capable of flying at an altitude of 6,000 feet and conducting precise strikes on enemy targets, including tanks, helicopters, and installations, using 60mm and 81mm bombs.

The drone was showcased at the IDEAS 2024 defense exhibition held at Karachi’s Expo Center and was developed by the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF).

According to Salman Ali Khan, POF’s Manager of Weapon Design, this is Pakistan’s first venture into suicide drones, complemented by earlier advancements in surveillance and combat drone technology. The latest design incorporates thermal imaging and hybrid electric systems, extending flight time to 4-5 hours, a substantial improvement over earlier models limited to 30-40 minutes.

The drone is equipped with night vision allowing it to identify heat signatures from enemy personnel, vehicles, or installations in complete darkness. With a range of 8 kilometers, it can fly close to the ground, ensuring precise targeting.

Highlighting the operational value, Khan noted that a suicide drone is a cost-effective solution, capable of neutralizing high-value assets such as tanks or helicopters that cost millions of dollars. The drone’s flexibility allows for aerial surveillance, precision strikes, and kamikaze missions, making it a versatile addition to Pakistan’s defense arsenal.