WASA Bans Washing Cars At Home or Commercial Areas in Rawalpindi

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has banned car washing at homes and commercial areas to prevent water wastage.

WASA Deputy Managing Director Zeeshan Shaukat Gondal announced that violators would face fines. A fine of Rs. 10,000 will be imposed on domestic users and Rs. 20,000 on commercial users for the first violation. On a second violation, the water will be disconnected.

This decision follows orders from the Lahore High Court. A WASA spokesperson stated that the agency has created a strategy to conserve water and prevent its misuse. Officials emphasized that water is essential for human survival, and conserving it is crucial.

Mr. Gondal highlighted the global water crisis caused by climate change and other factors. He noted that Rawalpindi faces a severe water shortage due to excessive water usage and declining groundwater levels.

WASA is working to manage water distribution in Rawalpindi effectively. The deputy managing director urged the public to avoid wasting water and follow the Lahore High Court’s directives. Cooperation from citizens is vital to ensure successful implementation.