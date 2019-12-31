BankIslami Becomes First Pakistani Bank to Launch AI for Customers

BankIslami (BI) attempts to embrace technology going forward. BI claims to be the first financial institution in Pakistan to have customer-interactive service capabilities powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

BI believes in customer love as the lead indicator of success and the use of innovative services to achieve that objective. Because of this, BI has signed an Agreement with BaseH Technologies introducing cutting-edge automated customer facilitation through its digital properties powered by AI.

Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO, BI, Mr. Anis Uddin Sheikh, CEO, BaseH, Mr. Bilal Fiaz, Head CB, BI, Syed Fahad Bin Tariq, Head Marketing and Mr. Khurram Schehzad, Director, BaseH, were present at the ceremony, amongst others.

BI’s leadership strongly believes in rapid technological advancement as the key to its continued success.