HEC Approves Reserve Seats at Medical Colleges for Balochistan and FATA

Senate’s Functional Committee on Problems of Less Developed Areas was told by Secretary Pakistan Medical Commission that 4 seats in all public medical and dental colleges have been approved and notified over and above the existing quota for the students of Balochistan and FATA.

29 seats were already available and 236 seats (4 in each of the 59 colleges) have been added on the recommendation of the committee. The committee appreciated the swift action taken by the Pakistan Medical Commission for better opportunities for students of less developed areas.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Muhammad Usman Kakar at the parliament house and was attended by Senators Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Sardar Shafiq Tareen, Nighat Mirza, Kalsoom Parveen, Anwar Lal Deen, Gianchnad, Sarafarz Bugti, Moulvi Faiz Muhammad, Deputy Secretary National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Secretary Pakistan Medical Commission, Director General Higher Education Commission.

While discussing the budget allocation and its utilization under each head of HEC for the current financial year and proposing budget demands for next year, the committee was told that Rs. 62.8 billion was allocated in 2017-18, and Rs. 65 billion in 2018-19. Rs. 103.5 billion was demanded in 2019-20 but HEC was allocated Rs. 59.1 billion which is 45% less than the demand and 9.5% less than last year’s allocation. Out of Rs. 59.1 billion, 40% (23.6) has been given to HEC and most of it has been utilized.

The committee was told that most of the universities don’t have money for salaries and pensions for the next quarter due to the budget curtailment and are in deficit. The committee decided to hear Finance and Education ministries in next meeting on the matter and also asked for details of deficits faced by all universities across the country.