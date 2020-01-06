OnePlus 8 Lite Shows Up in a Leaked Photo

The OnePlus smartphone series is set to get a refresh in the first half of 2020. The new lineup will include the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and a non-flagship OnePlus 8 Lite that will come with lesser features and a lower price tag.

The lite variant was spotted today in a talk show starring Pete Lau, the Chief Executive at OnePlus. The device was strategically stacked in front of a dozen other phones inside a Tupperware box.

The photo shows the back of the device where a triple camera setup is placed in the left corner beside the LED flash unit. The design aligns with the leaks that were spotted last month, meaning that this is likely the real deal.

The talk show guests even start discussing the device at one point, but the audio “accidentally” cut off at that point, leaving us to wonder what they’re talking about.

There is not much word on the specifications of this lineup yet, but since the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are expected to feature the Snapdragon 865, the Lite may feature the SD 765G chipset. A 90Hz display is expected on the Lite, while the mightier siblings are projected to boast 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch as soon as March.