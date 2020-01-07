ASUS’ Zephyrus G14 Adds a New Element of Style to Gaming Laptops

At CES 2020, currently happening in Las Vegas, Asus unveiled the 14-inch ROG Zephyrus G14, it’s smallest Zephyrus gaming laptop to date. Like previous Zephyrus laptops, the G14 is designed to be a portable and ultra-light gaming laptop. Despite being small, it still delivers enough high-end power to play modern games.

Design and Display

According to Asus, the laptop is designed to tweak the traditional gaming laptop designs and aesthetics. It has kept the laptop sleek and stylish so that it looks more professional, somewhat like the recently launched Razer Blade.

On top of the professional and classic aesthetics, Asus has still left some room for fun. The laptop comes with an optional AniMe Matrix display hidden in the lid. The technology comprises of 1,215 mini LEDs. Each one of them has 256 levels of brightness control. Hence, the user can customize the lid of their laptops with new designs. The AniMe matrix is capable of showing GIFs, music visualizers, the time, or whatever pixelated image you want to show.

Moreover, like other Zephyrus laptops, the G14 comes with a raised lift design. This means the bottom of the laptop lid lifts up for improved cooling. However, instead of separating halfway through like in older models, the back in G14 lifts entirely for a more solid base.

As far as the display is concerned, users get a choice between a 14-inch FHD (1080p) panel with a 120Hz refresh rate or a QHD (1440p) panel with up to a 60Hz refresh rate.

Internals

Internally, the ASUS laptop comes with AMD’s newly released 45W Ryzen 4000 H-series line topped with Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. The laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD. Of course, the top of the line specifications will cost extra.

It also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology that syncs the framerate and refresh rate. The fact that the processor is accompanied by Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU helps with FreeSync. Hence, the users will get an experience similar to Nvidia’s G-SYNC technology without any added cost.

Apart from this, the laptop comes with USB-PD charging. For normal operations, it can also run on a 65W USB-C adapter. Although, to take advantage of the discrete GPU for actual gaming sessions the users will need a normal 180W barrel connector. The G14 also features a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader embedded in the power button.

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the Company has not revealed anything yet.

Images via Engadget