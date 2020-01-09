Over 250 Games Are Now Available on Jazz World

Always looking to enrich the customer experience by introducing new features, Jazz World, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing digital platforms, has launched a gaming category providing its customers access to over 250 games.

The new category will let you choose from a list of different types of games including Strategy, Arcade, Sports, Classics and many others. Users can search for their favorite games or browse through the “Featured” games on the Jazz World app. The icing on the cake is that all the games are free as an introductory offer.

Jazz Chief Digital & Strategy Officer Aamer Ejaz, talking about this new entertainment offering said,

Jazz World is continually enriching the platform experience to fulfill its objective of being an all-encompassing lifestyle app for customers. Given Jazz World’s primary user base is young, it made perfect sense to put more focus on gaming content, as a means to increase the app’s popularity and usage.

To browse through available games, users have to update their Jazz World app, navigate to the “Games” section and locate their favorite game from the list.

Jazz World, launched a year ago, became one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing digital platforms after crossing three million monthly active users in November 2019. This customer engagement platform offers a variety of services to its subscribers e.g. checking prepaid mobile balance and postpaid bills, the ability to recharge accounts, pay phone bills, and access usage history along with information on the best packages. The platform also allows subscribers to submit complaints, buy SIMs and much more.