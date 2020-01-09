Xiaomi Launches 108 MP Mi Note 10 in Pakistan

Xiaomi has created history at the start of 2020, one of the best product Xiaomi has ever made is going to make its debut in the market of Pakistan. Finally, the successor of the Note series is all set to be crowned the camera king.

Mi Note 10 has already set unprecedented benchmarks for its rivals even before its official launch in the market. But this time Xiaomi has another surprise for its fans. On 9th January 2020, Xiaomi is all set to launch Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro on its official online store www.mistore.pk.

Mi Note 10

The phone comes with a 6.47-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels with a 3D curved AMOLED display. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor.

MI Note 10 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity

Performance

The Mi Note 10 runs Android 9 and is powered by a 5260mAh battery. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 supports proprietary fast charging.

Penta Camera

On the rear, the Mi Note 10 packs a 108 MP primary camera with an f/1.69 aperture; a 20 MP camera; a 12 MP camera, a 5 MP camera and the fifth is a 2 MP with 1.75μm pixel size. The rear camera setup has autofocus. It sports a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 runs MIUI 11 based on Android 9. The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 is a dual-SIM smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

Video Features

4K recording 30fps 1080P recording 60fps / 30fps 720P recording 30fps 1080P slow motion recording 120fps / 240fps 720P slow motion

recording 120fps / 240fps / 960fps

360° Degree view of MI Note 10

You can grab the Mi Note 10 from Mistore.pk.