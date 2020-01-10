PM Imran Khan Launches Hunarmand Pakistan Program

Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched the ‘Hunarmand Pakistan Program,’ the largest state-backed skill development program aimed at equipping the youth of the country with quality professional training.

Under the program, the youngsters will undergo training in both traditional skills and technical skills.

PM Khan, while speaking at the pre-launch meeting, said that the program will help youth with the provision of better job opportunities and contribute to national development.

ALSO READ

Hunarmand App Launched to Provide Jobs & Training to Pakistani Youth

The four-year program will cost Rs. 30 billion by facilitating through easy loans for startups, specialized training for professional capacity-building, and internships.

In the first phase, as many as 170,000 people will be imparted modern skill-based training in high-end technologies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing, and other advanced areas of technology.

Similarly, 50,000 youngsters will receive training from the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority in conventional areas such as auto-mechanics, plumbing, etc. Another 20,000 youth will be given internships in related fields.

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt to Launch Rs 6.3 Billion Soft Loans for Skilled Students

The government is planning to establish around 75 smart classrooms, which will be equipped with all required professional accessories. Such labs will also be set up at 70 Auqaf-run madrasahs.

Furthermore, 50 Business Incubation Centers (BICs) will be established to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship in skilled youth.