Samsung Launches the New Galaxy A51 in Pakistan

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today launched the Galaxy A51, the latest addition to the Galaxy A series family. Built to bring meaningful innovations and awesome mobile experience to everyone, the Galaxy A51 is packed with enhanced features: a longer-lasting battery to keep up with your busy lifestyle, a smarter camera to help capture the world as you see it and an Infinity-O display that gives an uninterrupted visual experience. All of this is brought together in a unique and affordable package at a price of Rs. 53,999.

“We’re excited to build on the successful Galaxy A portfolio with the Galaxy A51. Since its launch last year, the Galaxy A series has become one of the most beloved smartphone ranges. The new Galaxy A51 continue to offer the essential innovations that people love,” said Mr. Roy Chang.

We know that people want a device that looks good, lasts longer and captures every experience as it happens, and we’re proud to continue to deliver on those needs with the latest Galaxy A device.

Advanced Camera Experience

With four rear cameras, the Galaxy A51 is built for capturing those moments in life that matter most. Featuring a main camera, Ultra Wide, Macro and Depth cameras, combined with intelligent features, the Galaxy A51 allows you to capture almost anything you experience in clear detail and stunning scale.

The main camera photographs stunning images with a 48-megapixel camera on the Galaxy A51. Taking crisp and vivid shots, this camera will let you snap the best photo possible – day or night.

The Ultra Wide camera has a 123o degree angle lens, giving you the same peripheral vision as the human eye and if the shot requires it, the intelligent switch function recommends Wide Shot and automatically switches it on for you.

The Macro camera brings objects into crystal-clear focus to capture every last detail while the Depth camera lets your subjects stand out using Live Focus effects.

High-Quality Video Recording

With Super Steady Video you can now shoot smooth and stable videos of any adventure. Super Steady Video removes camera shake whether you are shooting a video of a moving object or you’re moving with the device in your hands. Even when you’re running, hiking or even chasing your pets, the Super Steady Video will help you capture the moment perfectly.

Uninterrupted Visual Display

The Galaxy A51 offers Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays. With a screen size of 6.5-inch, the display provides an expansive and immersive experience – forget the world around you and watch your favorite show or game on one of Samsung’s largest mobile screens yet.

Stay Connected Longer

The Galaxy A51 comes with a large 4,000 mAh battery so you can use your phone longer throughout the day. With 15W fast charging capabilities you have come to expect from Galaxy smartphone, you won’t be without your phone long when it needs a boost to recharge.

Galaxy A51 also provides access to Samsung’s ecosystem of intelligent apps and services including Bixby (Vision, Lens Mode, Routines), Samsung Health. The devices are also protected with the defense-grade security platform Samsung Knox.