Shadab, Hasan, Fakhar Take to Twitter to Share Sarfaraz’s Memorable Moments

National cricketers Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali and Fakhar Zaman seem to be missing their former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was sacked from his duties late last year.

The young stars of Pakistan cricket team took to Twitter to share their memorable moments with Sarfaraz behind the stumps.

ALSO READ

Hasan Ali Reveals What He Actually Feels About Sarfaraz Ahmed

A few days ago, fast bowler, Hasan Ali, shared an Instagram story to pay respect to the axed skipper, saying Sarfaraz will be his captain forever.

Here’s what he shared:

Left-handed hard-hitting batsman, Fakhar Zaman also jumped in and shared his love for ‘Saifi bhai’.

Leg-spinner Shadab Khan also jumped the bandwagon and shared a memory.

Ek or yaad aya airy Bobby rok Bobby Rokny wala tha — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 11, 2020

Sarfaraz also used to say ‘tu mera shair hai’ to his bowlers like Hasan Ali.

Tu mera shair 🐅 hai ya bi to bolte thy — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) January 11, 2020

When you’re talking about someone from Karachi, ‘abay’ is always a part of the conversation.

Shady abay baalll pakar😂😁😁😁 — Fakhar Zaman (@FakharZamanLive) January 11, 2020

The interesting conversation couldn’t stop Sarfaraz himself from laughing off in the comments.

Hahaha — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) January 11, 2020

What are your thoughts on the cricketers’ love for their captain? Let us know in the comments section.