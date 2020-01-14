This Portable Device Removes Smell and Moisture From Shoes

SmartreumBang-E, a South Korean startup, has introduced a high-tech portable device to tackle the displeasing odor of shoes.

The device named ‘ShoeBlast’ was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, the biggest global platform for introducing innovative consumer products.

ShoeBlast uses a combination of heat and ultraviolet light to fight the odor of overworn shoes.

SmartreumBang-E managed to finance the product through a Kickstarter campaign and raised $11,937 in July 2016.

The South Korean startup claims that there are around 250,000 sweat glands on a foot which produces moisture in significant quantities. The moisture when combines with warm and dark surroundings around a foot result in odor and bacterial growth. People often have to suffer athlete’s foot, flaking, and itching as a result of this ever-present moisture.

Design

ShoeBlast has a capsule-like shape with two cleaning components at each end that can be pulled out and inserted into each smelly shoe.

Each cleaning component has a heater, UV sterilizer, and a humidity sensor. The device also features a relatively small LCD and USB rechargeable battery.

Method

The warm, dark environment around a foot inside the shoe coupled with the moisture proves conducive for bacterial growth and odor production. ShoeBlast uses a two-way approach to curb the smell and moisture in the shoes.

First, the heater blows out hot air- around 40°C 60°C- inside the shoe to dry it without damaging the footwear. Then the UV sterilizers sterilize the inside of a shoe to eliminate 99% of all viruses. The humidity sensor determines whether a shoe has been dried or not and notifies on the LCD.

Specifications

Dimensions: 220x58x58 mm

Weight: 400 g

Method: Hot air circulation & UV light

Capacity: Two shoes at the same time

Power: 15 WH

Charging time: 180 minutes

Operating time: 60 minutes

Screen: LCD

Price: $ 199

Besides smelly shoes, the device comes in handy for smelly, moist gloves, hats, and helmets as well.