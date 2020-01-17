Apple Increases iOS App Prices in Pakistan

In a recent blog post titled “Upcoming Price and Tax Changes in Pakistan, Thailand, and Singapore,” Apple has announced that it will be revising the prices for App store purchases in Pakistan due to the current changes in the foreign exchange rates.

Until now, the Cupertino was providing the 1 USD = 100 PKR exchange rate on the App store purchases, however, in the blog post, it said:

When taxes or foreign exchange rates change, we sometimes need to update prices on the App Store. In the next few days, prices of apps on the App Store and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) will change in the following countries.

The post continues by stating that the prices will increase due to changes in foreign exchange rates in Pakistan.

These changes in prices will take place within the upcoming week. Prices will be updated on the App store. Meanwhile, the Cupertino has given Developers the freedom to choose whether they want to change and revise the rates. They also have an option to preserve the prices for current subscribers. If the developers don’t make a decision, Apple will automatically increase the prices soon.

The updated price tier charts are available here.