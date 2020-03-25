Karachi Ports Will Remain Operational During Sindh Lockdown

The imports and exports of goods are ongoing at the different terminals of Karachi Port Trust (KPT) despite lockdown being observed in the commercial capital.

According to KPT:

Port Operations, PNSC, and Customs services have been declared as “Essential Services’. The operational activities at Karachi Port Trust, its 03 private Container Terminals and other connected offices, including berthing, loading/unloading, and transportation of essential items including medicines, foodstuff, and other commodities through containers, etc, have specifically been allowed/facilitated to ensure continuity of supply of essential items all over the country.

The port operations are continuing round the clock on a 24×7 basis. During the last 24 hours, 04 vessels berthed and discharged 2662 TEUs & 80,058 M. Tons dry and liquid cargo.

The KPT, Ship Agents, Stevedores, Transporters, KDLB workers and other port users availed the facilitation and in this regard the provincial authorities, Law Enforcement Agencies have already been apprised and coordinated by the port management to smoothly transact the Port Operations.

The chain of transportation of discharged goods and shipment of export Cargo/containers, essentially require free movement of vehicles approaching from/to Port. Therefore, it is clarified that the heavy transport movement is being facilitated for Karachi Port.

In this regard, the Control Room has already been established at KPT i.e. Crises Management Cell (CMC) Tel # 021- 99210403-4 on a 24×7 basis for redressal of complaints and coordination among all concerned, which may be contacted whenever required, by any of the stakeholders.