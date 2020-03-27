All Educational Institutes Will Remain Closed Till May 31

All the educational institutions including public and private schools, colleges, universities, & madaris in the country will remain closed till May 31, 2020.

This was stated by Shafqat Mehmood, federal minister for Education, professional training and National Heritage on twitter.

National Coordination Committee on the recommendation of Inter provincial Education Ministers meeting today has ordered the closure of ALL education institutions in the country till May 31. This includes public and private schools, colleges, universities, & madaris — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 26, 2020

He said that the school closure was ordered by the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on the recommendation of Interprovincial Education Ministers meeting held on Thursday.

Following the ministers’ recommendations, NCC ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the country till May 31. This includes public and private schools, colleges, universities, & madaris, he added. He further stated that this closure will be treated as summer vacation and if by the grace of Allah the corona problem is resolved, the educational institutions will reopen in June.

However, the educational authorities would continue to engage with students either through TV or online. Federal Education Ministry will launch a TV channel in early April with lessons for school students.

Many students have complained about the poor quality of online courses being run by the universities. HEC has taken notice of this and is endeavoring to improve the quality of online teaching, the minister added.