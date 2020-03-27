Winning Hearts: This Chinese Girl is Distributing Masks in Islamabad

A Chinese girl in Islamabad is winning over the internet with her kind gesture in a time of need. Niyu Chung, working with an IT firm in Pakistan, can be seen roaming around in the streets of the federal capital, distributing masks among the people not wearing one.

In an interview with an international news outlet, Chung said that she observed on her arrival to Pakistan that several people were not taking precautionary measures against the deadly coronavirus. Therefore, she decided to encourage people to wear a mask and maintain social distance. And now, she presents a surgical mask to every passerby without one and requests them to observe social distancing.

In the video, Niyu can be seen handing face masks to pedestrians, bike riders as well as traffic sergeants. She explains that this is her way to create more awareness among people and help them understand how preventive measures can prove to be the deciding factor in the war against the virus.

Here is what she said:

’ہمالیہ سے بلند اور سمندر سے گہری‘ پاک چین دوستی کا عملی مظاہرہ دیکھنا ہو تو چینی شہری نیو چنگ کی کاوش دیکھیں جو مصبیت کی اس گھڑی میں پاکستانیوں کے ساتھ کھڑی ہیں، وہ کورونا وائرس سے بچاؤ کے لیے اسلام آباد میں بیداری مہم چلا رہی ہیں۔ حسن ناصر خان @HasanQau نیوچنگ سےملواتے ہیں pic.twitter.com/c09KXjtX5W — Urdu News (@UrduNewsCom) March 27, 2020

We all in this together and by being united we will definitely bring the pandemic under control, soon.

She highlighted the strong bond between China and Pakistan. Being a Chinese national, it is her responsibility to help the people of Pakistan in every way she can.

Chung’s sincere effort is undoubtedly something we should learn from.

Video: Urdu News