Consumers Spent a Record $23.4 Billion on Apps in Q1 2020

Internet usage has spiked ever since people have been forced to stay home due to the COVID-19 related quarantine. This has caused a surge in traffic for social media platforms and other applications alike.

As a result, Q1 2020 was the largest ever quarter in terms of consumer spending in apps. The average weekly time spent on applications has increased by 20% as compared to last year and people have spent a record $23.4 billion on apps.

The report comes from App Annie and it has revealed that $15 billion of the total revenue came from iOS App Store and $8.3 billion came from the Google Play Store. About 35% of the total amount came from non-gaming apps on the iOS App Store and 15% came from the Google Play Store. Both app stores saw an increase of 5% compared to Q1 2019.

This puts into perspective the sheer amount of spending that came through mobile gaming. The data in the report shows that the US and China were the biggest contributors to consumer spending on iOS while Japan and Korea brought in the most revenue on Android.

iOS users spent a large amount on games, entertainment, photo, and video apps, whereas Android users mostly spent on social media, entertainment, and streaming apps such as Twitch and Disney plus.

31 billion new apps were also downloaded during the first quarter which is a year on year increase of 15%.