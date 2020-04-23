Jazz and Edhi reach Quetta, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar for Food Support

In partnership with the Edhi Foundation, Jazz has reached Quetta, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar with food supplies for the destitute. A month’s worth of food rations were provided to 12,000 families in these four cities.

In Quetta, the food rations were allocated under the presence of the Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri. He commended Jazz’s continuous support for families and individuals impacted by the lockdown and called on other organizations to follow suit and concentrate relief efforts in Baluchistan.

Food rations in Lahore were provided to the management of Edhi Homes in the presence of the Commissioner Lahore Division, Saif Anjum, and Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Ranjha. In Karachi, Mayor Wasim Akhtar was present for the distribution. Provincial IT Secretary, Mukhtiar Ahmed, and Chief Planning Officer IT Abdul Basit were present in Peshawar to oversee the distribution.

Apart from the above four cities, food rations have also been distributed to families in Islamabad. This food distribution drive is a part of the company’s PKR 1.2 billion COVID-19 relief package announced earlier for emergency health services, communicative services, and food rations for vulnerable communities amidst the lockdown.

Jazz is closely monitoring the ongoing situation and has launched a unique portal for this purpose: https://jazz.com.pk/darna-nahin-bachna-hai.