Soft Drink Makers Suggest FED Adjustment to Support Industry’s Growth

By ProPK Staff | Published May 22, 2024 | 10:34 pm

A delegation of representatives from the Aerated Beverage Industry led by President of Lotte Akhtar Beverages Ghazi Akhtar called on Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci also joined the meeting.

The delegation expressed their appreciation for the government’s economic initiatives and conveyed that they are encouraged by the supportive policies of the government.

They presented several tax proposals for the upcoming fiscal year, suggesting adjustments to the Federal Excise Duty (FED) that could support their industry growth and contribute to the government’s tax collection efforts.

Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s commitment to support the private sector. He emphasized the prime minister’s vision for private sector-led economic growth as reflected in the ongoing privatization efforts. He assured the delegation that the government would proceed with strategic intent and within the available fiscal space.

The delegation thanked the minister and expressed optimism for continued collaboration and support.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>