Soft Drink Makers Suggest FED Adjustment to Support Industry’s Growth

A delegation of representatives from the Aerated Beverage Industry led by President of Lotte Akhtar Beverages Ghazi Akhtar called on Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Finance Division today. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Pacaci also joined the meeting.

The delegation expressed their appreciation for the government’s economic initiatives and conveyed that they are encouraged by the supportive policies of the government.

They presented several tax proposals for the upcoming fiscal year, suggesting adjustments to the Federal Excise Duty (FED) that could support their industry growth and contribute to the government’s tax collection efforts.

Aurangzeb highlighted the government’s commitment to support the private sector. He emphasized the prime minister’s vision for private sector-led economic growth as reflected in the ongoing privatization efforts. He assured the delegation that the government would proceed with strategic intent and within the available fiscal space.

The delegation thanked the minister and expressed optimism for continued collaboration and support.