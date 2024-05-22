Canada Assures Pakistan of Support in Socio-Economic Development

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon called on Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at Finance Division today.

The minister informed her about the successful completion of the nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He further stated that the government is currently in talks with the IMF mission for further engagement.

He also apprised the High Commissioner about government’s key priority reform areas that include tax-to-GDP ratio by bringing untaxed segments into the tax net, end to end digitalization and administrative reforms. The Minister said that the consultants have been engaged in this regard.

The federal minister, while mentioning the privatization initiatives affirmed the prime minister’s commitment to privatize State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs). He added that a positive response has been received from local and foreign investors for privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The minister also explained the complex energy equation, informing that DISCO boards have been reconstituted with the subject matter experts from private sector, to increase their efficiency.

Furthermore, the he emphasized the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a pragmatic single-window platform, designed to streamline investment processes and attract foreign investments.

The High Commissioner recognized the efforts of the government to improve the country’s economy. While expressing hope for the economic growth and stability in the country, she assured that the Canadian government will continue to support the socio-economic development of Pakistan.