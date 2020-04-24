Times Impact Rankings 2020: These 23 are the Top Ranked Pakistani Universities

In an encouraging development during the COVID-19 pandemic, Times Higher Education (THE) has included 23 Pakistani universities in its Impact Rankings for 2020.

THE’s Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the blueprint laid down by the UN to achieve a sustainable future for all.

This is the 2nd edition of THE Impact Rankings which includes 766 universities from 85 nations.

The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, leads the chart of Pakistani universities. UVAS is followed by COMSATS University Islamabad and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Impact Rankings 2020.

Sr. No. University Ranking 1 University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore 101-200 2 COMSATS University Islamabad 201-300 3 National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) 201-300 4 University of Agriculture Faisalabad 301-400 5 NED University of Engineering and Technology 301-400 6 Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology 401-600 7 King Edward Medical University 401-600 8 University of Lahore 401-600 9 University of Malakand 401-600 10 University of Management and Technology 401-600 11 University of Peshawar 401-600 12 PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi 401-600 13 CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences 601+ 14 Dawood University of Engineering and Technology 601+ 15 Dow University of Health Sciences 601+ 16 University of Education Lahore 601+ 17 University of Engineering and Technology Lahore 601+ 18 Government College University Lahore 601+ 19 Iqra University 601+ 20 Jinnah Sindh Medical University 601+ 21 Quaid-i-Azam Univeristy 601+ 22 University of Sargodha 601+ 23 The Women University Multan 601+

Top 5 universities in the Impact Rankings 2020 are the University of Auckland, the University of Sydney, Western Sydney University, La Trobe University, and Arizona State University (Tempe).

The country with the most universities making it into the rankings this year is Japan with 63 institutions. Japan is followed by Russia with 47 and Turkey with 37 as the most represented nations on the list.