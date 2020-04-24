Times Impact Rankings 2020: These 23 are the Top Ranked Pakistani Universities

In an encouraging development during the COVID-19 pandemic, Times Higher Education (THE) has included 23 Pakistani universities in its Impact Rankings for 2020.
THE’s Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the blueprint laid down by the UN to achieve a sustainable future for all.
This is the 2nd edition of THE Impact Rankings which includes 766 universities from 85 nations.
The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore, leads the chart of Pakistani universities. UVAS is followed by COMSATS University Islamabad and the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).
Here is the complete list of Pakistan’s institutions on THE Impact Rankings 2020.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Ranking
|1
|University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore
|101-200
|2
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|201-300
|3
|National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST)
|201-300
|4
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|301-400
|5
|NED University of Engineering and Technology
|301-400
|6
|Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology
|401-600
|7
|King Edward Medical University
|401-600
|8
|University of Lahore
|401-600
|9
|University of Malakand
|401-600
|10
|University of Management and Technology
|401-600
|11
|University of Peshawar
|401-600
|12
|PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi
|401-600
|13
|CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences
|601+
|14
|Dawood University of Engineering and Technology
|601+
|15
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|601+
|16
|University of Education Lahore
|601+
|17
|University of Engineering and Technology Lahore
|601+
|18
|Government College University Lahore
|601+
|19
|Iqra University
|601+
|20
|Jinnah Sindh Medical University
|601+
|21
|Quaid-i-Azam Univeristy
|601+
|22
|University of Sargodha
|601+
|23
|The Women University Multan
|601+
Top 5 universities in the Impact Rankings 2020 are the University of Auckland, the University of Sydney, Western Sydney University, La Trobe University, and Arizona State University (Tempe).
The country with the most universities making it into the rankings this year is Japan with 63 institutions. Japan is followed by Russia with 47 and Turkey with 37 as the most represented nations on the list.