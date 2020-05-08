Here’s How Many COVID-19 Cases Are Now Locally Transmitted in Pakistan’s Each Region

According to the WHO’s daily situation report, 86% of the total cases of Pakistan are now locally transmitted. The remaining 14% are imported cases that are being dealt with according to strictly enforced SOPs by the government.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s total Coronavirus jumped 1,764 to reach a total of 25,837. At 594, deaths are nearing another grim milestone at 600. The only encouragement during this time remains the rapidly rising recovery figure that stands at 7,530 now.

As per the latest figures, Punjab is the most affected province with 10,033 cases, followed by Sindh with 9,093. KP has 3,956 Coronavirus cases while Balochistan has 1,725 cases. Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir have 558, 394, and 78 cases of Coronavirus respectively.

Pakistan has so far carried out more than 257,247 tests for Coronavirus, with 11,993 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Here is the province wise breakdown of the mode of transmission of the Coronavirus cases in Pakistan according to WHO.