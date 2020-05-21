#OnThisDay: Saeed Anwar’s Masterclass 194 Sunk India in Chennai

Posted 8 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

21st May 1997 was the day when Saeed Anwar walked out to bat in an Independence Day Cup fixture against arch-rivals India and the rest is history. Elegance personified, Saeed Anwar was easily the best ODI batsman at the time and he proved it with his epic 194, which stayed an ODI record for 13 years.

Saeed Anwar’s 194 bettered Sir Vivian Richards’ 189* against England in 1984 record as the highest individual score in ODI cricket. His record-breaking marathon is still considered one of the greatest ever limited-overs innings.

ALSO READ

Mohammad Amir Picks The Best Batsman of Modern Cricket

He always looked a class apart when he played his strokes. His flamboyancy was hard to match for other cricketers around the globe as he went about his business. No other Pakistani batsman has made more ODI centuries than his 20, which speaks volumes about his class. Next in the list is Mohammad Yousaf who has 15 centuries to his name.

Without further ado, let’s relive the moment he registered his name in the record books:

His 194 came off 146 balls as he smacked 22 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 132.87. Thanks to his blistering batting, Pakistan posted 327/5 in 50 overs as India fell short by 35 runs despite Rahul Dravid’s maiden ODI ton. Saeed Anwar was adjudged the man of the match for his outstanding batting display.

Social media is currently flooded with talks of Saeed Anwar. As he trends on Twitter, let’s have a look at how people are remembering the living legend:

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


Explore on Ltd.
>