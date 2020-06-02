PM Imran Khan Approves Protected Area Initiative

Prime Minister Imran Khan gave a go-ahead for launching the “Protected Area Initiative” under the Green Pakistan program.

Advisor to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Khan held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran as part of the continuation of the “Green Stimulus” package approved by the prime minister in April 2020 wherein 65,000 youth/daily wagers would be utilized for plantation across the country who are facing unemployment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the prime minister approved the launch of the “Protected Area Initiative” in the country under the umbrella of the “Green Pakistan” program.

It will involve the establishment of 12 national parks in the country with the aim to preserve and protect wildlife and plantations.

The prime minister directed that all the provinces be taken on-board for this initiative at the highest level i.e. chief ministers.

He further emphasized that such initiatives provide employment opportunities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, while at the same time protect the natural resources of the country.

The prime minister will launch the “Protected Area Initiative” soon after the Ministry of Climate Change completes consultation with the stakeholders.