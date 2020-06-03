HP Updates Omen 15 Gaming Laptops With 300Hz Displays & 4th Gen Ryzen CPUs

HP has refreshed its Omen series of gaming laptops for 2020 with massive hardware upgrades and the option to choose between Intel and AMD CPUs, which is a first for an HP OMEN laptop.

There are a few notable design changes included as well. A new diamond logo with a blue and green gradient has been added to the back and there is now an optional per-key RGB backlight. The thermal dissipation has been improved as well with larger vents, a 12V fan with three-sided venting, and an IR thermopile sensor.

There are several different options for the 15.6-inch screen. You can go for a standard 1080p IPS LCD, a 144Hz 1080p LCD, a 120Hz UHD OLED display, or a 300Hz FHD IPS LCD. There is also support for Nvidia G-Sync on select configurations.

The HP Omen 15 can be configured up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 10750H CPUs with NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super GPUs. There are options to go up to 32GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSDs with two different 512GB sticks and a single 1TB stick as well.

HP claims that the battery can last as long as 12.5 hours for non-gaming tasks. The HP Omen 15 2020 series is now on sale starting at $1000.