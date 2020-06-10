ICC Allows Replacements For Players Showing COVID-19 Symptoms

The International Cricket Council has made a number of temporary changes to its regulations including the ban on the use of saliva and allowing non-neutral umpires.

In addition, the cricket’s governing body has now allowed cricket teams to replace players with COVID-19 symptoms during a Test match. The like-for-like replacement will be the same as ICC earlier allowed for concussion incidents. It will be up to the match referee to approve the replacement. The same will not be applicable in limited over formats i.e. in T20Is and ODIs.

The changes have been made on the recommendations of the Anil Kumble-led Cricket Committee keeping in consideration the player safety in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. ICC’s Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) ratified the recommendations.

Similarly, teams will receive a warning if players use saliva to shine the ball. After two warnings, the bowling side will get a 5-runs penalty. Umpires will have to clean the ball if any player applies saliva to the ball for play to resume.

When it comes to match officials, the cricket boards can now use the services of local ICC-approved panel officials instead of neutral umpires owing to the logistical challenges amid coronavirus pandemic. The teams will also get an additional DRS review in all formats i.e. 3 unsuccessful reviews per innings in each innings of a Test and 2 in T20Is and ODIs.

