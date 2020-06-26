Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus Will Launch Soon [Report]

Earlier this year, Meizu’s CMO Wan Zhigiang, via his official Weibo account, said that there would be no Snapdragon 865 Plus launch this year. Last year Qualcomm unveiled two chipsets with the more powerful one being called the Snapdragon 855 Plus. We were all expecting a more powerful chipset in the form of a Snapdragon 865 Plus.

However, debunking the news, Ice universe, a famous tipster, has announced that the new silicon dubbed Snapdragon 865 Plus will be launched next month. The same tipster had previously announced that Samsung’s upcoming flagship series, the Galaxy Note 20, will be powered by a faster and more powerful SD865+.

According to Ice universe’s Weibo post if everything goes according to plan and if there are no issues, Qualcomm would proceed with the Snapdragon 865 Plus launch in July.

Based on leaks and rumors, the only difference between SD865 and SD865+ will be different clock speeds, meaning only an iterative upgrade, as expected. The upcoming SoC will be reportedly be clocked at 3.09GHz. For comparison, SD865 is clocked at 2.84GHz.

In other news, the chipset maker is also working on releasing a faster Snapdragon 8cx chipset for ARM-based Windows 10 machines. For those who don’t know, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx was first introduced back in 2018 and was expected to popularize ARM-based Windows 10 notebooks. Surprisingly, not many machines featured the SoC. Hence, the company did not release a successor.

If the rumor is true, we might see Smartphones rocking the faster silicon later this year before SD875 hits the markets. One of the first phones to ship with the new chipset might be the upcoming ASUS ROG 3.