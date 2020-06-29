SCO Brings Sim Jagao Offer for Aj&K and GB Customers

Special Communications Organization (SCO) has introduced a wide range of initiatives to keep the people of AJ&K and GB connected during the Covid-19 Pandemic. To support them during this challenging time, SCO is bringing the new “SCO SIM Jagao” offer.

This offer is for those customers who have not used their SIMs for the last three months. As an incentive, SCO users will get 10 GB of data with 10,000 SCOM minutes and 10,000 SMS for 7 days. In addition, two-way blocked SIMs are being opened to one way (receiving calls/SMS) for 15 days.

Previously, SCO has launched a number of relief initiatives since the beginning of Covid-19. The relief given is in the shape of food/ration distribution among the impoverished class, provision of sanitization material, discounted telecom services, and special offers to facilitate work and study from home.

Below is a run-down of some of the initiatives taken by SCO during the Covid-19 pandemic:

Data double offer on all 3G/4G packages and Super Card Gold along with daily Relief Package

For broadband customers, cost reductions on all broadband plans

Special relief has also been extended to the education sector of AJ&K and GB with free of cost Students Package

Ramadan offer was also introduced by offering Double Volume on Mini Super Card and free access to online Islamic sites

Access to Covid-19 helpline 1166 for health emergency and SMS to 6677 facilities for contribution in PM Covid-19 Fund is provided free of cost to the people of AJ&K and GB

Disbursement of Rs 480 million to beneficiaries of AJ&K and GB through PM Ehsaas Kafalat Program is another milestone achieved during the crisis by S-Paisa mobile financial service.

As a leading telco in the regions, SCO pledges to continue its efforts with even more initiatives in the future.