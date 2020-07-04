Reckitt Benckiser To Conduct Disinfection Drives In Frontline Public Places In Collaboration With NDMA

Reckitt Benckiser (RB), the makers of leading health and hygiene brands including Dettol, Harpic, and Robin Bleach, has recently announced a collaboration with the Government’s frontline organization, NDMA (NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AUTHORITY), to conduct disinfection drives across major high traffic public places in a bid to further their efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disinfection drives will be held by the organization in frontline public places with high exposure including public hospitals, bus stops, and railway stations in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. To maintain the effectiveness of the disinfection process, RB will use state of the art equipment and its high-quality disinfectant brand, Robin Bleach; a sodium hypochlorite-based product being used in compliance with WHO standards around disinfection (*WHO recommends bleach as an effective disinfectant against germs. However, WHO does not endorse any specific brand.)

On this collaboration, the Chairman of NDMA, Lt. General Muhammad Afzal, said, “We believe there has never been a more important moment in time for the entire nation (public and private organizations) to work towards solving one of the most pressing problems. That is why NDMA has chosen to work with RB to complement its expertise and resources with RB’s high-quality products to help protect as many people as possible and curtail the spread.”

The CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Hygiene Home Pakistan Limited, makers of Robin Bleach, Akbar Ali Shah, said, “As the world faces this unprecedented global health crisis, it is clear that no one can fight this war alone. We have been at the forefront of this battle since the outbreak. This unified effort on our part has been in the hopes to help the country flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19, and to accelerate the return of everyday life.”

RB has been helping the country respond to the COVID-19 crisis, working directly for communities most affected by the pandemic with ration distributions, donation of healthcare kits, and continue to help with more donations to come including of hygiene product supplies.

The organization has also been actively raising awareness by launching public service messages in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. RB also previously announced a commitment of Rs. 500 million for relief efforts to help the country fight the COVID-19 pandemic. These disinfection drives also come as part of RBPL’s efforts to step up preventive measures against the COVID-19 crisis.