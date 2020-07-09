These 12 Mineral Water Brands Have Been Declared Unsafe for Drinking

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 12 mineral water brands in the country as unsafe for human consumption.

According to the monitoring report of PCRWR, samples of 108 mineral water brands were gathered from the markets of Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, and Tando Jam.

ALSO READ

Ministry of IT & Huawei Collaborate to Support Local IT Industry

After testing all the samples against 24 water quality parameters, 12 brands turned out to be chemically unsafe which do not meet the standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO), International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), and Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

Following are the mineral water brands which have been declared unsafe by the PCRWR.

Ziran

MM Pure

Blue Spring

Aqua Best

Blue Plus

Alpha 7 star

YK Pure

Leven Star

Dista Water

DJOUR

Hibba

Chenab

ALSO READ

Federal Govt Employees Get Just Three Holidays for Eid-ul-Azha

Ziran, MM Pure, Blue Spring, Aqua Best, Blue Plus, Alpha 7 star, YK Pure, Leven Star, and Hibba contain exceedingly high quantities of sodium that is causing hypertension in public.

MM Pure and Blue Spring also contain high proportions of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) which can result in cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis, and typhoid while Chenab has a pH level of less than 6.5.

Meanwhile, Dista Water and DJOUR have bacteriological constituents greater than the safe and acceptable limit that is 0/100 ml, making both the brands microbiologically unsafe for drinking as well.

You can view the detailed report here which includes all the tested brands.