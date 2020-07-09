Vivo Launches X50 Pro+ With 50MP Quad Cameras & Flagship Specs

Vivo’s latest flagship lineup, the X50, the X50 Pro, and the X50 Pro+ became official last month and went on sale soon afterward. The X50 and X50 Pro have been on sale for a while, but the X50 Pro+ is up for grabs just now. Its biggest highlight is the high-end Samsung GN1 camera sensor at the back, and an attractive leather finish.

Design and Display

The display is a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It is also HDR10+ compliant, has incredibly small bezels, and a cornered punch-hole cutout for the front camera. The optical fingerprint sensor is located under the display.

The back is covered in a 0.5mm plain leather material which feels better and is lighter in terms of weight. The giant quad-camera module looks a lot like that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Internals and Storage

The flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC is present inside the device with a 2.84 GHz octa-core CPU and several memory configurations to choose from. There is no memory card slot, but that may not be a problem for most as storage options start at 128GB and go up to 256GB. RAM options are 8GB and 12GB.

Android 10 powers the software side and comes with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 10.5 on top.

Cameras

The main 50MP camera at the back is using Samsung’s Isocell GN1 sensor with a 1 /1.3 ” pixel size. This helps it perform well in a complex scene in light and dark conditions. The other three sensors include a 32MP portrait lens, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a giant 13MP periscope lens capable of 5x optical zoom.

The front camera is a 32MP shooter capable of wide-angle photography and 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The 4315 mAh battery is equipped with 44W super-fast charging through the USB C port. This should be able to charge the device from 0 to 100% in a little over an hour.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ will start at $700 and will be available in Brown and Blue color variants.

Vivo X50 Pro+ Specifications