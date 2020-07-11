L’Oréal Pakistan to Donate Thousands of Locally Made Hand Sanitizers to Fight COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the world with an alarming increase in infections, L’Oréal Pakistan has launched its solidarity program, in support of the fight against the virus, with the local production of hand sanitizers and hand-washes under its natural beauty brand Garnier.

The COVID-19 crisis has seen the world reduced to a shadow of its former glory as we see the economic & healthcare dilemmas it is causing. In such moments, it’s heartwarming to see genuine support from companies such as L’Oréal Pakistan to help combat this however they can.

An industry leader, L’Oréal has outlined some key efforts they will be making in order to support the community’s needs in their fight against COVID-19.

Thousands of healthcare & medical professionals who have been tirelessly working as the first line of defense against the coronavirus will be provided with these products free of cost in order to curve the healthcare crisis and help flatten the curve.

Junaid Murtaza, L’Oréal Pakistan Country Manager says:

In this unprecedented crisis, it is our responsibility to contribute to the collective effort. Indeed, it is at times of crisis that innovation is often born and to this end, L’Oréal has globally reorganized our manufacturing to shift production to hand sanitizers and hand-washes. Through our contribution of thousands of hand sanitizers and hand-washes in Pakistan, we express our recognition, our support, and our solidarity towards those demonstrating extraordinary courage and selflessness across our country.

L’Oréal Pakistan will be providing their hand sanitizers and hand washes free to everyone involved in the process of making L’Oréal products, from the manufacturing side to the retail side, in order to ensure safety and welfare of all those involved in the distribution of their products during these testing times. The field & sales teams, along with small & medium businesses, including salons whose workplace consists of people from low-income households will also be provided with these products, thus emboldening L’Oréal’s position as a supporter of various underprivileged communities & minorities.

L’Oréal Pakistan also led the way in educating the entire ecosystem of internal and external teams, partners, suppliers, field and retail partners personnel on hygiene and safety practices in view of the current health situation. The company has as well created a framework for partner salons, to help them re-open safely with all human safety measures in place.

Globally, since mid-March, L’Oréal has actively responded to the emergency with a solidarity plan where approximately 14 million units of hand sanitizers and over 4.3 million products (hand moisturizer and shampoo) were donated to healthcare professionals and employees of its retail customers and suppliers.

Garnier hand sanitizers and hand-washes will soon be available for purchase from leading online retailers across Pakistan.