Shafqat Mahmood Forms Committee to Bring Technology to Education

Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood presided a meeting of Ed-Tech partners on Monday to promote the technology-driven education in the country.

Federal Minister said that there are many traditional hurdles in the path of education which could only be dissociated by the use of technology.

Federal Minister underscored that the public & private sector, are required to work together for the noble cause of education.

Federal Minister has constituted a committee, under the chair of Additional Secretary Mohiyuddin Ahmed Vani, to come up with a mechanism and terms of reference to move forward on this plan.

Federal Minister also applauded the Ed-Tech companies who helped the ministry to develop online content for tele-school adding that the tele-school would continue even after the re-opening of schools.

Shafqat Mahmood said that all previous models of ‘adult education’ have been abortive, and now a technology-based model is required for the purpose. Likewise, a technology-based education program would help online content development, teachers training programs, development of rural area schools, and monitoring of teachers and students.

Federal Secretary Dr. Sajid Yusfani said, due to outbreaks of COVID-19 pandemic & closure of schools, Ed-Tech partners paid their national duty by providing free online content for tele school in that hour of the need.