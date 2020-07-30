Huawei Upgrades its Matebook D14/15 With AMD Ryzen Chips

In November 2019, Huawei launched its MacBook-inspired Matebook D14 and Matebook D15 with AMD R5 3500U chipsets. This time around, the company has launched upgraded versions of both laptops featuring the latest Ryzen 4000 series processors.

The rest of the specifications remain unchanged.

Matebook D14

Matebook D14 is Huawei’s latest notebook iteration with a 14-inch FHD+ (1080p) display. The device only weighs 1.38 kg and is 15.9mm thick. Its key feature is the display hinge that allows 180 degrees rotation making it very portable and easy to travel with.

The latest Matebook D14 sports a Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4700U processor at the helm topped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage on both variants. The variants cost as follows:

Matebook D 14 (Ryzen 5 4500U) ~$585

Matebook D 14 (Ryzen 7 4700U) ~$656

The laptop is Fn+P enabled and supports Huawei share, touch connection as well as screen mirroring.

Matebook D15

The Matebook D15 has a form factor similar to Matebook D14 and is only slightly larger. It is 16.9mm thick weighs 1.53 kg and comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 178-degree viewing angles, 87 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Just like its sibling, it comes in two variants and has either a Ryzen 5 4500U or Ryzen 7 4700U processor topped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a new high-energy mode. In terms of software, the Matebook D15 also comes with the new Huawei share, touch connections. Its variants retail at the following prices:

MateBook D 15 (Ryzen 5 4500U) ~$599

MateBook D 15 (Ryzen 7 4700U) ~$670

Both laptops are currently available for sale in China. There’s no word regarding their global launch.