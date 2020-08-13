Infinix Launches Smart 5 With a Huge Battery & Low Price

The Shenzhen-based smartphone company Infinix has just launched its latest Smart series phone dubbed Infinix Smart 5 in India and Nigeria. The smartphone, like is predecessor, comes with a large display, a massive battery, and a reasonable price.

Design and Display

Featuring a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 like design pattern, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with a rather huge camera bump. The fingerprint sensor is housed on the back, and the smartphone is built around a 6.6-inch LCD waterdrop notch display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Internals and Storage

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset topped with 2 GB or 3 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB expandable onboard storage. It boots on Android 10 Go Edition.

The smartphone also comes with support for dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, MicroUSB, DTA audio processing, and 3.5mm audio jack.

Cameras

While the camera bump resembles to the Note 20, the camera performance, expectedly, does not. At the back, it features a 13 MP triple sensor camera setup. A pair of QVGA lenses accompany the primary sensor. For selfies, it is equipped with a lone 8 MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Infinix Smart 5 packs a huge 5000 mAh battery that only supports 10W fast charging. According to the company, the device can last for up to 4 days once charged, but that should be under extremely favorable cirsumstances.

The phone is currently available for sale at a $102 price tag.

Infinix Smart 5 Specifications