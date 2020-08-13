Infinix Launches Smart 5 With a Huge Battery & Low Price

The Shenzhen-based smartphone company Infinix has just launched its latest Smart series phone dubbed Infinix Smart 5 in India and Nigeria. The smartphone, like is predecessor, comes with a large display, a massive battery, and a reasonable price.
Design and Display
Featuring a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 like design pattern, the Infinix Smart 5 comes with a rather huge camera bump. The fingerprint sensor is housed on the back, and the smartphone is built around a 6.6-inch LCD waterdrop notch display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Internals and Storage
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset topped with 2 GB or 3 GB RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB expandable onboard storage. It boots on Android 10 Go Edition.
The smartphone also comes with support for dual SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, MicroUSB, DTA audio processing, and 3.5mm audio jack.
Cameras
While the camera bump resembles to the Note 20, the camera performance, expectedly, does not. At the back, it features a 13 MP triple sensor camera setup. A pair of QVGA lenses accompany the primary sensor. For selfies, it is equipped with a lone 8 MP shooter.
Battery and Pricing
Infinix Smart 5 packs a huge 5000 mAh battery that only supports 10W fast charging. According to the company, the device can last for up to 4 days once charged, but that should be under extremely favorable cirsumstances.
The phone is currently available for sale at a $102 price tag.
Infinix Smart 5 Specifications
- CPU: Octa-core 1.8 GHz
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320
- Chipset: MediaTek Helio P22
- OS: Android 10.0
- Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE,
- Display:
- LCD capacitive touchscreen, 6.6 inches, 720 x 1560 pixels resolution
- Memory
- RAM: 2 GB or 3 GB
- Internal: 32 GB or 64 GB
- Camera:
- Primary: 13 MP + QVGA + QVGA
- Secondary: 8 MP
- Connectivity: LTE, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
- Fingerprint scanner: Yes (rear-mounted)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- Price: $102