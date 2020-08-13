Sindh to Launch Rescue Service Similar to 1122

A unified rescue service on the same pattern as Punjab’s 1122 will be launched in six divisional headquarters in Sindh, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has confirmed.

The rescue service will be funded by the World Bank and will become operational by the end of 2021. A global consultant has assisted PDMA in formulating the project plan, PC-I of which will be submitted to the provincial government soon.

According to details, the rescue service will consist of different teams for firefighting, emergency medical services, and urban search and rescue operations.

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be tasked with overseeing firefighting operations while Aman Foundation will manage the ambulances and other emergency medical services of the rescue service.

Moreover, PDMA will administer the search and rescue operations of the rescue service. The search and rescue wing of the service will be made up of 7 teams, each comprising of 62 rescue workers.

Two teams will be dedicated to Karachi while remaining will be deployed in each divisional headquarter.

Six stations for the search and rescue department will be set up in Karachi alone, of which two will be established near the beach with expert swimmers to respond to drowning incidents.