Pakistani Intelligence Foils Indian Cyber Attacks on Govt & Military’s Phones

Pakistan’s intelligence agencies have identified a major security breach where phones and other gadgets of government officials and military personnel were targeted by Indian hackers.

Security agencies have foiled multiple Indian cyber attacks aimed at hacking mobile and other equipment used by the government and defense officials of the country.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the cyber-attack by Indian intelligence agencies involved a range of cybercrimes including deceitful fabrication by hacking personal phones and technical gadgets.

Various targets of hostile intelligence agencies are being investigated, said the military’s media wing. Pakistan Army has further enhanced necessary measures to thwart such activities including action against violators of standing operating procedures (SOPs) on cybersecurity, added the statement.

It also said that an advisory is being sent to all government departments so they may identify security lapses and enhance cybersecurity measures.

“We have improved our cybersecurity after the recent bid was foiled,” the army’s media wing said adding that it came to notice of the security agencies after they carried out a thorough probe into the targets of the cyber attack.