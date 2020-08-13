Vivo Launches S1 Prime With Quad Cameras & 4,500 mAh Battery for $285

The Vivo S1 Prime has arrived with the same old formula and it even shares a lot of its specifications with an entirely different lineup, the X50 Lite. The S1 Prime is almost completely identical to the S1 Pro, but it features UFS instead of eMMC storage for snappier performance.

The display is a 6.38-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and the same waterdrop notch as before and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The diamond-shaped cutout for the primary camera is still there as well that features four different lenses.

As for internals, you get the Snapdragon 665 SoC with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1. It still runs on the outdated Android 9 out of the box with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top.

The quad-camera setup on the rear includes a 48MP main sensor that is accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor unit. The 32MP front camera has been swapped out for a 16MP shooter, but it is still capable of recording 1080p videos.

The 4,500 mAh battery draws power from a USB C port and it can be filled up in a little more than 90 minutes thanks to 18W fast charging. The Vivo S1 Prime will be available in new colors including Nebula Blue and Jade Black for $285.

Vivo S1 Prime Specifications