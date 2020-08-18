Easypaisa and Huawei – The Power of Collaboration and Technology

Innovation and diversification are two fundamentals that govern advancements in technology today. As smart devices continue to become compact, their functionality and role in people’s lives is becoming deeply embedded.

A smartphone today is able to handle everything from communications to a wide array of other tasks. In light of these developments, the focus of every organization that aspires to become digitally enabled is shifting towards extensive mobile support for its customers and other stakeholders.

For more than a decade, smartphone applications have been available on only two major platforms namely the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. However, in April 2018, Huawei launched its independent AppGallery opening a new platform for app developers and its 700 million device users worldwide.

According to recent statistics, the store has already seen more than 210 billion app downloads as of July 2020.

The addition of Huawei’s AppGallery widens the opportunities for developers and businesses to showcase their creativity and innovation. Pakistan is among the countries where Huawei has a considerable user base and slowly but surely, local apps are beginning to show up on Huawei’s tailor-made platform.

Easypaisa, leader of the fintech revolution in Pakistan is the latest addition to feature on the gallery. The partnership between Easypaisa and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) spans beyond just listing an application in the latter’s AppGallery.

Easypaisa, through the power of technology and collaboration with its partners is working towards developing a digital ecosystem that benefits users and paves the way for financial inclusion. This partnership with Huawei is another step in this quest.

The inclusion of Easypaisa on the HUAWEI AppGallery had long been anticipated. Now, Huawei users can access their Easypaisa mobile account and do all their expense transactions, pay bills, accept remittances and do a lot more to truly adopt a digital way of life. The arrival of Easypaisa heralds a feat as the HUAWEI AppGallery advances on porting leading financial apps from Pakistan on its marketplace.

For Easypaisa, this is another effort in enabling the masses by reaching them through diverse and all possible avenues. Partnering with Huawei allows the leading digital payments platform to tap into a previously unexplored market.

“We are proud to be amongst the first digital payment apps from Pakistan to be integrated with Huawei Mobile Services. Huawei is a respectable player with millions of users in Pakistan. Similarly, Easypaisa is the largest app-based financial services platform of the country,” said Mohammad Mudassar Aqil, CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank/Easypaisa.

“The availability of Easypaisa App on the Huawei AppGallery is in line with our aim to provide instant access to convenient digital financial services through collaboration and technology. We look forward to this partnership with Huawei to bring next-generation financial services to the customers in Pakistan,” he added.

A similar approach is needed from other service providers as well to make sure that digital financial services can reach as many users as possible. Financial inclusion is one of Pakistan’s biggest concerns right now.

The country’s unbanked population remains one of the largest in the region and expanding the reach of mobile banking platforms can play an effective role in bringing these figures down. At the same time, this is also a prime example of allowing innovation and diversification in technology to achieve goals that have a positive and sustainable impact.