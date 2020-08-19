Shahid Afridi Announces to Restore A Library That Has Turned Into a Dumping Ground

Former Pakistan captain and leading philanthropist, Shahid Afridi, has announced to restore the only public library in Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a social media user, the library is currently a dumping ground for waste with authorities not paying any attention to the matter.

Taking note of a social media post, Shahid Afridi has pledged to restore the library, adding that education is paramount to the development of youth as they are the future of the country.

Afridi also lamented the poor condition of the facility, saying it is a heartwrenching situation that a library has been closed for over 15 years.

The 40-year-old said that the Shahid Afridi Foundation will undertake the responsibility for the library's restoration and it will soon be open for the public.

The 40-year-old said that the Shahid Afridi Foundation will undertake the responsibility for the library’s restoration and it will soon be open for the public.

