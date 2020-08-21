CAA Renews COVID-19 SOPs for Domestic & International Flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued fresh coronavirus advisory for domestic and international flights operating from the country. The new standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be valid from 20 to 31 August and will also apply on the chartered flights.

CAA’s Air Transport director issued a notification in this regard, according to which airport managers will be responsible for implementing the renewed guidelines.

Under the new SOPs, no protocols will be allowed for passengers within the airport premises. People accompanying passengers to the airport will not be permitted after the departure lounge.

All flights will be disinfected before departure, and the crew members will be mandated to wear PPE kits during the flight.

The airport managers will be bound to collect every passenger’s complete details. The health department officials will conduct the Covid-19 tests of the travelers before boarding the plane.

Airlines will ensure that every passenger fills the health declaration form before boarding the flight. Passengers will be seated according to the social distancing rule, leaving the middle seat vacant. Face masks will be mandatory throughout the flight, except for when eating or drinking.