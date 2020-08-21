Stats Prove Azhar Ali & Asad Shafiq Only Score in the Last Match of a Series

Posted 49 mins ago by Sajawal Rehman

Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq were meant to be the next Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq after the legends decided to call it a day in 2017. The duo, however, hasn’t lived up to the expectations of Pakistani fans which is the reason why the team hasn’t performed that well in the longest format.

Azhar Ali’s batting average since the start of 2018 is a miserly 25.87 whereas Asad Shafiq has averaged 35.17 in the same period. These averages are below their overall career averages, which is indicative of the fact that the two haven’t been playing their best cricket in the past few years. Azhar averages 41.95 in 150 innings whereas Asad boasts an average of 38.61 from 126 innings.

An interesting common feature between the two is their poor record in the first or a couple of opening matches of the series. They often tend to find form at the backend of the series, especially in the last Test of the series.

Let’s have a look at their numbers in the last matches of the series and compare it with the remaining matches:

Azhar Ali

The Pakistan captain has played 18 matches since the start of 2018 until the start of the third Pakistan-England Test. Pakistan’s first Test in 2018 was against Ireland in a one-match series in which Azhar scored 4 and 2.

RunsSRPosDismissalInnsOppositionGroundStart Date
417.391caught1v IrelandDublin11 May 2018
250.001caught4v IrelandDublin11 May 2018
5036.761lbw2v EnglandLord’s24 May 2018
440.001bowled4v EnglandLord’s24 May 2018
26.891lbw1v EnglandLeeds1 Jun 2018
1178.571bowled3v EnglandLeeds1 Jun 2018
1822.503caught1v AustraliaDubai (DSC)7 Oct 2018
440.004lbw3v AustraliaDubai (DSC)7 Oct 2018
1531.253caught1v AustraliaAbu Dhabi16 Oct 2018
6445.393run out3v AustraliaAbu Dhabi16 Oct 2018
2223.153caught2v New ZealandAbu Dhabi16 Nov 2018
6547.793lbw4v New ZealandAbu Dhabi16 Nov 2018
8143.313run out1v New ZealandDubai (DSC)24 Nov 2018
13445.113caught2v New ZealandAbu Dhabi3 Dec 2018
535.713caught4v New ZealandAbu Dhabi3 Dec 2018
3652.174caught1v South AfricaCenturion26 Dec 2018
00.004caught3v South AfricaCenturion26 Dec 2018
210.524caught1v South AfricaCape Town3 Jan 2019
646.153lbw3v South AfricaCape Town3 Jan 2019
00.003caught2v South AfricaJohannesburg11 Jan 2019
1536.583caught4v South AfricaJohannesburg11 Jan 2019
3937.502caught1v AustraliaBrisbane21 Nov 2019
555.552lbw3v AustraliaBrisbane21 Nov 2019
939.133caught2v AustraliaAdelaide29 Nov 2019
9112.503caught3v AustraliaAdelaide29 Nov 2019
3644.443caught2v Sri LankaRawalpindi11 Dec 2019
00.003bowled1v Sri LankaKarachi19 Dec 2019
11875.153stumped3v Sri LankaKarachi19 Dec 2019
3457.623caught2v BangladeshRawalpindi7 Feb 2020
00.003lbw1v EnglandManchester5 Aug 2020
1833.333lbw3v EnglandManchester5 Aug 2020
2023.523caught1v EnglandSouthampton13 Aug 2020

Note: The runs in bold are in the last matches of the series.

In the series against Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka, Azhar Ali scored big runs in the last matches of the series. Against Australia, Azhar scored 64 in the last innings after having a poor series with the bat.

He capped off a decent series against New Zealand with a 134 whereas he made 118 in the final innings of the 2-match series against Sri Lanka.

Asad Shafiq

Asad averages relatively better – 35.17 – during the same period and he’s played the same number of matches as captain Azhar Ali. Let’s have a look at innings by innings numbers:

RunsSRPosDismissalInnsOppositionGroundStart Date
6251.234caught1v IrelandDublin11 May 2018
120.004bowled4v IrelandDublin11 May 2018
5959.004caught2v EnglandLord’s24 May 2018
DNB4v EnglandLord’s24 May 2018
2756.254caught1v EnglandLeeds1 Jun 2018
5100.004caught3v EnglandLeeds1 Jun 2018
8048.486caught1v AustraliaDubai (DSC)7 Oct 2018
4173.216caught3v AustraliaDubai (DSC)7 Oct 2018
00.005caught1v AustraliaAbu Dhabi16 Oct 2018
4448.885caught3v AustraliaAbu Dhabi16 Oct 2018
4346.235bowled2v New ZealandAbu Dhabi16 Nov 2018
4555.555caught4v New ZealandAbu Dhabi16 Nov 2018
1233.335caught1v New ZealandDubai (DSC)24 Nov 2018
10440.155lbw2v New ZealandAbu Dhabi3 Dec 2018
00.005caught4v New ZealandAbu Dhabi3 Dec 2018
758.335lbw1v South AfricaCenturion26 Dec 2018
630.005caught3v South AfricaCenturion26 Dec 2018
2076.925caught1v South AfricaCape Town3 Jan 2019
8874.574caught3v South AfricaCape Town3 Jan 2019
00.005caught2v South AfricaJohannesburg11 Jan 2019
6591.544caught4v South AfricaJohannesburg11 Jan 2019
7656.714bowled1v AustraliaBrisbane21 Nov 2019
00.004caught3v AustraliaBrisbane21 Nov 2019
964.285caught2v AustraliaAdelaide29 Nov 2019
5750.895caught3v AustraliaAdelaide29 Nov 2019
DNB2v Sri LankaRawalpindi11 Dec 2019
6350.005caught1v Sri LankaKarachi19 Dec 2019
DNB3v Sri LankaKarachi19 Dec 2019
6550.385caught2v BangladeshRawalpindi7 Feb 2020
731.815caught1v EnglandManchester5 Aug 2020
2967.445run out3v EnglandManchester5 Aug 2020
538.465caught1v EnglandSouthampton13 Aug 2020

Like Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq does enough at the end of the series to retain his spot in the playing XI. He scored 62 against Ireland, 44 against Australia, 104 against New Zealand, 65 against South Africa, 57 against Australia in Australia, 63 against Sri Lanka and 65 against Bangladesh.

Stats via ESPNCricinfo

Do you think Azhar Ali and Asad should do more to justify their positions in the national team? Let us know in the comments section.

