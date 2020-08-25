These Are the Final Deadlines for Admissions in Allama Iqbal Open University

The deadline for admissions in F.A and Matriculation in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) for the Autumn 2020 semester has not been extended and students will have to submit their application forms by 31st August 2020.

No decision regarding the extension of admissions has been taken yet according to AIOU Admissions Director Mian Muhammad Riaz. So, the candidates have been requested to submit their application forms along with the required documents and the fee challan before or on 31st August. The forms should be sent to ‘Director Admissions, Block 4, AIOU’.

Prospective students can apply for matriculation if they have a certificate for passing middle school and likewise, they can apply for F.A if they have passed matriculation. The admission forms are available online at the AIOU website, they can also be obtained along with university prospectus from all AIOU campuses and prospectus sales points, established all over the country.

For other degree programs such as BS, MSc, MBA, MPhil and PhD, the deadline for application submission is 8th September. These applications can only be submitted on AIOU online portal.