PM Khan Blasts Opposition for Rejecting Two Anti-Terrorism Financing Bills

The 104-member Senate ruled by the opposition parties has rejected two important FATF-related bills just because the Leader of the House, Dr. Shahzad Waseem, did not tender an apology for his remarks against the opposition leaders the other day.

The National Assembly had passed two crucial bills, Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Waqf Properties Bill, a day earlier. The bills were now brought to the Upper House for voting, where the opposition benches defeated it through a voice vote. A joint session of the parliament will now decide the fate of the bills.

When asked for an apology, Dr. Waseem said he did not target any particular party and was just stating facts. He declined to succumb to the opposition’s pressure and refused to apologize for what he thought was the truth.

Furious by the opposition’s attitude towards the matters of national interest, Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at opposition parties in a series of tweets last night.

Today in Senate the opposition defeated 2 critical FATF-related bills: Anti Money Laundering & ICT Waqf bills. From day one I have maintained that the self-serving interests of the opposition leaders & the country's interests are divergent. As accountability noose has tightened, — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 25, 2020

PM Khan said that the opposition leaders are desperate to save their ill-gotten money by trying to prevent parliament from functioning.

He continued that the opposition is hiding behind the facade of democracy to protect their loot & plunder. They blackmail the government for NRO and want to defang NAB.

They would even have Pak put on FATF blacklist to destroy the nation’s economy & increase poverty. They keep threatening to bring down govt unless given NRO.

The Prime Minister made it clear that he will not give NRO to anyone as it will be betrayal from the nation who voted him to hold the plunderers and looters accountable.